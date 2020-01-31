Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-1:34 pm.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-9:39 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to 4623 Wyoming Road in Washington Township on the report trash was put into the caller’s yard.

THURSDAY

-10:40 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 14350 State Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-8:31 to 10:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated two complaints at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-6:28 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 6556 Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report of harassment.

-4:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of a a stove and refrigerator.

-3:25 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched on the report of drugs.

Crashes

Matthew Robert Jimenez, 19, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Jimenez was traveling westbound on Fair Road at the intersection of Miami Conservancy Road when he failed to negotiate the sharp left hand curve in the road, went off the right side of the road, struck a pole and then rolled onto its top.

The silver 2005 Honda Accord he was driving was towed from the scene by Meyer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:32 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 2700 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.