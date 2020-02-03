Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:45 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 66 at Dirksen Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-12:32 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the Sidney High School on Campbell Road on the report of drugs.

SUNDAY

-5:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-1:19 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to West Russell Road at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township to assist another unit.

SATURDAY

-7:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a U-Haul truck crashed into a fence at the Riverside Carryout on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-7:04 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 3202 Michigan St. in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone was seen taking pictures on the property.

-5:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-1:05 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 4900 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report a neighbor dumped leaves in the caller’s yard.

-10:44 a.m.: found property. Deputies were dispatched to 10078 State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a license plate was found in the caller’s driveway.

FRIDAY

-7:53 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 7743 Hughes Road in Washington Township on the report someone was on the property.

-5:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13164 Luthman Road in Van Buren Township on the report of the theft of packages.

-3:26 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at Continental Express on state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:54 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police was dispatched to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report the unit office’s window had been damaged.

SUNDAY

-2:41 p.m.: scam. Botkins Police responded to a report of a scam call at 208 Mary St. in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-5:48 p.m.: harassment. Port Jefferson Police responded to a report of harassment at 322 W. Main St. in Salem Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:42 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 5300 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-7:20 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2700 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-1:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12900 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-2:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14400 block at Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-11:29 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and deputies were dispatched to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

SATURDAY

-10:34 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block at Redbud Circle Road in Jackson Township.

-5:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18900 block at Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township.

-12:26 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to a fire alarm at 303 N. Main St. in Jackson Township.

-9:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7600 block of Cecil Road in Cynthian Township.

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Main Street.

-1:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11100 block at Millcreek Road in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.