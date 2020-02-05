Police log

TUESDAY

-11:10 p.m.: burglary. Police investigated a burglary that was reported at 816 St. Marys Road, Apt. D., in which a Craftsman toolbox, containing hand tools and cordless impacts, valued at $1,100, a Safe Box containing cash and coins valued at $11,900, a 32-inch Roku TV, valued at $235, and a Purple Heart Medal, were stolen.

-10:39 p.m.: contempt. Norton C. Harris, 26, of Jackson Center, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:27 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report five pieces of clothing, valued at $300, a tool kit, valued at $250, and a white, 8-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet, valued at $250, and $100 in cash were stolen at 936 Buckeye Ave., Unit #131.

-12:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Steven M. Butts, 46, of Jackson Center, was arrested on disorderly conduct and making false alarms – to emergency agency charges.

-9:09 a.m.: probation violation. Justin L. Reier, 19, 624 Mohican Court, was arrested on a probation violation.

-2:28 a.m.: robbery. Police are investigating a report of an assault in the 200 block of South Walnut Avenue in which $40 was stolen

MONDAY

-5:01 p.m.: contempt. Chad D. Swan, 32, of Russells Point, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:49 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rear tire on a white 2002 Cadillac was reported to have been cut at 215 E. Dallas St. The damage is set at $200.

-12:55 p.m.: theft. A Dewalt 10-piece combo kit, valued at $500, was reported stolen at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Michigan Street.

-12:30 p.m.: warrant. Sean Barnett, 26, of Middletown, was arrested on a Preble County warrant.

-11:17 a.m.: criminal damaging. The drinking fountain at McMillen Park on Carey Street was reported broken off at the base. The cost of the damage is set at $105.

-8:11 a.m.: misuse of credit card. Police received a report at 703 Stratford Drive someone unknown used a credit card to purchase $560.68 worth of items online without permission.

SUNDAY

-10:46 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A Volkswagen Golf was reported stolen at 346 Maple St. The vehicle was later recovered.

FRIDAY

-9:58 a.m.: misuse of credit card. Police are investigating a report the victim’s credit card was used to purchase items from Best Buy in Macedonia.

Crashes

Kayla Barrett, 25, of Rosewood, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:48 p.m.

Barrett was traveling eastbound in an alley between Campbell Road and Rauth Street and when she attempting to turn northbound into another alley behind 517 Wilkinson Ave. she struck a utility pole

• Macie Thumma, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:31 p.m.

Thumma was traveling northbound on Fifth Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle, for an unknown reason, and struck the legally parked, unoccupied vehicle in front of 310 Fifth Ave. that is owned by Ean Holding, 173 N. Stolle Ave.

• Daniel A. Hamilton, 33, 423 S. Highland Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Hamilton was attempting to pull out of the north-south alleyway behind Job and Family Services on South Street when he struck the westbound vehicle on South Street that was driven by Victoria S. Freisthler, 62, 333 E. North St., Apt. 212. Hamilton told police his view was obstructed by parked vehicles.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:44 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-2:20 to 7:32 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:15 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a stove fire that was out upon arrival.

-7:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-8:01 a.m. to 3:51 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to two vehicle fires; one was for a car and the other was a semi.

-2:37 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

MONDAY

-3:08 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries.

-3:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the report of smoke.

-10:13 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

