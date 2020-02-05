Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:39 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 15775 Lochard Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious pickup parked in the yard.

-6:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 7000 block of Fort Loramie Road in McLean Township.

-6:34 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township on the report of a four-vehicle crash.

-4:24 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Houston High School on Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a suspicious gold car.

TUESDAY

-8:06 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 5571 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam.

-3:22 p.m.: assist. Deputies were assisted children services with a removal in the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-2:14 p.m.: assist. Deputies were assisted children services in the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-1:07 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10790 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report a truck took off after being towed out of a ditch.

MONDAY

-3:22 pm.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 1420 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report of a scam call.

-3:05 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched on the report of drugs.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:26 p.m.: scam. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a report of scam calls at 12073 Luthman Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:06 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Botkins Fire and Anna Rescue were dispatched to I-75 south at state Route 274 on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-6:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-8:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-5:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 18900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township

-5:24 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and deputies responded to the 13000 block of Strong Road in Jackson Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

MONDAY

-3:08 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Riverside Drive in Salem Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

