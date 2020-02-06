Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:42 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 14572 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

WEDNESDAY

-4:47 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 17855 Sharp Road in Salem Township on the report the residence’s mailbox was hit.

-3:42 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 15400 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of a computer.

Crashes

Paula Berg, 56, of Findlay, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:58 p.m.

Berg was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane and she lost control of her vehicle at mile marker 100, went to left and crashed into the median cable barrier wires. According to OSP, the collision caused damage to 150 feet of the cables. No one was injured in the crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:48 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-10:20 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 3300 block of High Street in Cynthian Township.

-5:54 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 27000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

-2:28 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to 21171 Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of a gas leak.

-2:02 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and Deputies responded to 3273 Wapakoneta Ave. in Franklin Township on the report a car was on its side.

WEDNESDAY

-7:06 p.m.: crash with injuries. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

-5:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 17200 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-4:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.