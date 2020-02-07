Police log

THURSDAY

-10:05 p.m.: corrupting another with drugs. Police are investigating a report someone gave prescription pills to another.

-5:48 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report at 210 E. Dallas St.

-2:54 p.m.: criminal damaging. The grass in the front yard at 474 Addy Ave. was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $200.

-2:35 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-10:37 a.m.: theft — without consent. Miscellaneous grocery items, valued at $30, was reported stolen at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

WEDNESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: warrant. Anthony W. Pellman, 48, 333 1/2 Enterprise St., was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-10:23 a.m.: misuse of credit card. Funds were reported stolen out of the victim’s account using her debit card by someone unknown at South Ohio Ave at East Court Street.

Crashes

Melissa Macy, 50, of Conover, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:52 a.m.

Macy was traveling northbound on state Route 29 and when she approached the intersection of Commerce Drive, she lost control of the vehicle due to the ice and slid across the roadway to the west, struck a guardrail, then slid across the bridge to the east and hit the east side of the bridge before coming to a stop. She was able to pull off of state Route 29 and into a parking lot, for safety reasons.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:39 a.m. to 9:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

