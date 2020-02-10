Police log

SUNDAY

-7:30 p.m.: domestic violence. Jerry Swain, 32, 503 S. Highland Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-2:21 p.m.: theft. The theft of a package of Pop Tarts was reported at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress of a Packard Bell computer, valued at $60, a Honeycomb wireless charger, valued at $8, an Extreme US Cable key chain, valued at $8, and computer hardware/software, valued at $60, were reported at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-9:34 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires, valued at $200, and a side mirror, valued at $100, were reported damaged on an orange 2007 Ford Edge while parked at 230 Jefferson St., Apt. 50.

SATURDAY

-7:09 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-1:29 p.m.: theft. Daniel E. Bostick III, 18, 220 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on theft charges after police investigated the report of the theft of two breakfast bowls, and a package of cake mix at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-11:34 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 439 E. Ruth St.

-9:56 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 236 Ironwood Drive.

FRIDAY

-8:28 p.m.: counterfeiting. A counterfeit $20 bill was reported received at Frisch’s Big Boy on Michigan Street.

-7:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rim on a 2006 Dodge was reported damaged at 1023 N. Main Ave. The damage is set at $100.

-5:17 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Andrew Sherman Turner, 37, 8344 Lochard Drive, was arrested on trafficking in drugs, and the possession of drugs schedule I or II, cocaine and criminal tools charges.

-3:41 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mathew H. Bateman, 37, 824 Lynn St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:31 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Angela Coffey, 44, 1392 Campbell Road, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:29 a.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was issued a verbal summons for domestic violence.

THURSDAY

-9:25 p.m.: criminal trespass. Angela Myers, 44, 1537 Spruce Ave., was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-11:41 a.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a burglary reported at 359 Windsor Court.

Crashes

Alijah Jackson, 18, 806 Johnston Road, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:03 p.m.

Jackson was traveling northbound on Bon Air Drive when he went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree at 580 Bon Air Drive.

• Sean Owen, 35, 801 Spruce Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:41 p.m.

Owen was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when his vehicle slid off the road and hit a guardrail.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Friday at 7:02 p.m.

Irving Rodriguez-Ortiz, 28, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was pulling his semitrailer out of a parking spot next to another semitrailer in the parking lot at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road when he hit the vehicle next to him that is owned owned by CRST Lincoln Auto Sales, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

• Scott Edward Johnson, 29, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:39 p.m.

Johnson was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he struck the rear of the slowing vehicle in front of him that was driven by Joshua D. Asher, 39, of New Madison.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:01 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls. One call was canceled en route.

SUNDAY

-6:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:19 a.m. to 10:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:29 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-12:30 a.m. to 8:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:50 to 8:45 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls; one was a mutual aid fire call for Port Jefferson.

-9:47 a.m. to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

