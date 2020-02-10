Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-11:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats or harassment at Russia School on School Street.
SUNDAY
-6:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of harassment at 115 E. Main St. in Loramie Township.
-5:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 362 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.
SATURDAY
-4:53 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 1369 S. Main Ave. in Clinton Township on the report a vehicle was trespassing on the property.
FRIDAY
-5:34 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of low hanging lines.
-5:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to South Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-5:01 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 3202 Michigan St. in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone broke into the caller’s office.
THURSDAY
-10:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report a truck rolled over and crashed.
-7:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Main Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Village log
MONDAY
-2:10 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 203 Leo St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats via social media.
SATURDAY
-9:34 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched on the report of an assault.
-9:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the report a vehicle was backed into at the Inn Between on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.
FRIDAY
-9:55 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12519 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of the theft of cash and a vehicle registration.
-9:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report of a crash at Speedway on East Main Street.
Crashes
Richmond Daniel Richmond, 28, 815 Ferree Place, Sidney, was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health after his truck hit a utility pole Sunday at 5:26 p.m.
Richmond was traveling westbound in the 10,000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road when his truck slid off the left side of the snowy road, struck a culvert and then a utility pole before his truck came to a stop in the ditch facing the west.
The red 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.
• A vehicle Adriana Jade Ashford, 18, 12800 Hardin Wapak Road, Anna, was driving snapped a utility pole after a crash on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
Ashford was traveling northbound in the 12000 block of Hardin Wapak Road when she lost control of her vehicle. The car did a clockwise spin, went in the snowy ditch and struck a utility pole.
The teal 2006 Grand Prix Ashford was driving was towed away by Brian’s Towing.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-9:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 15400 block at Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.
-9:06 a.m.: medical. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 1300 block of Gearhart Road in Orange Township.
-7:50 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1600 block at South Lindsey Road in Washington Township.
-4:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 200 block at Cole Street in Jackson Township.
-12:36 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County on the report of a barn fire.
SUNDAY
-12:04 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Russia Road in Loramie Township.
-10:53 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.
SATURDAY
-6:21 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to a report of a vehicle fire in Auglaize County.
-11:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17700 block at state Route 65 in Jackson Township.
-10:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Logan County for a medical call.
-10:09 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Circle K on East State Street.
FRIDAY
-8:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block at Redbud Circle Road in Jackson Township.
-6:49 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center, Van Buren Township, Maplewood, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 10043 Maria Drive in Salem Township.
-6:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded and Botkins Police to the 16100 block at County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.
THURSDAY
-5:36 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire Department was dispatched on a fire alarm at 5345 Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.
-9:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 14300 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.