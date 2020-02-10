Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats or harassment at Russia School on School Street.

SUNDAY

-6:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of harassment at 115 E. Main St. in Loramie Township.

-5:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 362 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

SATURDAY

-4:53 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 1369 S. Main Ave. in Clinton Township on the report a vehicle was trespassing on the property.

FRIDAY

-5:34 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of low hanging lines.

-5:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to South Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-5:01 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 3202 Michigan St. in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone broke into the caller’s office.

THURSDAY

-10:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report a truck rolled over and crashed.

-7:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Main Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:10 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 203 Leo St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats via social media.

SATURDAY

-9:34 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched on the report of an assault.

-9:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the report a vehicle was backed into at the Inn Between on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12519 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of the theft of cash and a vehicle registration.

-9:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report of a crash at Speedway on East Main Street.

Crashes

Richmond Daniel Richmond, 28, 815 Ferree Place, Sidney, was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health after his truck hit a utility pole Sunday at 5:26 p.m.

Richmond was traveling westbound in the 10,000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road when his truck slid off the left side of the snowy road, struck a culvert and then a utility pole before his truck came to a stop in the ditch facing the west.

The red 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

• A vehicle Adriana Jade Ashford, 18, 12800 Hardin Wapak Road, Anna, was driving snapped a utility pole after a crash on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Ashford was traveling northbound in the 12000 block of Hardin Wapak Road when she lost control of her vehicle. The car did a clockwise spin, went in the snowy ditch and struck a utility pole.

The teal 2006 Grand Prix Ashford was driving was towed away by Brian’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 15400 block at Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.

-9:06 a.m.: medical. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 1300 block of Gearhart Road in Orange Township.

-7:50 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1600 block at South Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-4:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 200 block at Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-12:36 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County on the report of a barn fire.

SUNDAY

-12:04 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Russia Road in Loramie Township.

-10:53 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SATURDAY

-6:21 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to a report of a vehicle fire in Auglaize County.

-11:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17700 block at state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-10:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Logan County for a medical call.

-10:09 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Circle K on East State Street.

FRIDAY

-8:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block at Redbud Circle Road in Jackson Township.

-6:49 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center, Van Buren Township, Maplewood, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 10043 Maria Drive in Salem Township.

-6:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded and Botkins Police to the 16100 block at County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

THURSDAY

-5:36 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire Department was dispatched on a fire alarm at 5345 Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 14300 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

A pickup truck snapped a utility pole on the 11000 block of Fort Loramie-Swanders Road on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 5:26 p.m. Richmond Daniel Richmond, 28, 815 Ferree Place, Sidney, was transported to Wilson Health with minor injuries. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN021120PickupCrash-3.jpg A pickup truck snapped a utility pole on the 11000 block of Fort Loramie-Swanders Road on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 5:26 p.m. Richmond Daniel Richmond, 28, 815 Ferree Place, Sidney, was transported to Wilson Health with minor injuries. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A car driven by Adriana Jade Ashford, 18, 12800 Hardin Wapak Road, Anna, crashed into a utility pole snapping it along the 12600 block of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Pioneer Electric workers were waiting for another crew to help them replace the pole. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN021120CarVpole-1.jpg A car driven by Adriana Jade Ashford, 18, 12800 Hardin Wapak Road, Anna, crashed into a utility pole snapping it along the 12600 block of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Pioneer Electric workers were waiting for another crew to help them replace the pole. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

