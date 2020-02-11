Police log

MONDAY

-6:58 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Derik Couch, 32, 701 N. West. Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:31 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jasmine Delapuente, 44, 706 S. Ohio Ave, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:30 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Lora Hawkins, 54, 533 Forest St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:06 p.m.: disorderly conduct. A juvenile was arrested on for disorderly conduct.

-5:02 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Joshua Beard and Megan Beard, both 34, and of 309 E. Lindhust St., were both issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:37 p.m.: theft. The theft of $160 was reported at 406 Riverside Drive.

-8:40 p.m.: theft. A black and red boys Mongoose bike, valued at $300, was reported stolen off of the front porch at 832 Spruce Ave.

SUNDAY

-7:09 p.m.: menacing. Police are investigating the report of several issues at 728 Wapakoneta Ave.

Crashes

Conor Gavin Linniman, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:59 a.m.

Linninman was traveling westbound on Piper Street when he struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle in front of 116 Piper St. that is owned by Nathaniel T. Taylor, 116 Piper St.

• Travis D. Gossard, 24, 729 Arrowhead Drive, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:39 p.m.

Gossard was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue when he struck the westbound vehicle on Hoewisher while in the intersection of Broadway that was driven by Jonathan F. Vanskiver, 17, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:03 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-2:44 to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

