Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:07 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched on the report of drugs.

-7:36 a.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of drugs found.

MONDAY

-5:55 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 1701 Wiles Road in Green Township on the report of a scam.

-5:40 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 2256 W. Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report of scam calls.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:13 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police were dispatched to 107 Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township on the report a loud noise was heard coming from a neighbor’s house, followed by people getting into a black SUV.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12200 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-2:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-12:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14900 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-10:42 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 18900 block of Deweese Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

