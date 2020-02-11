Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-1:07 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched on the report of drugs.
-7:36 a.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of drugs found.
MONDAY
-5:55 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 1701 Wiles Road in Green Township on the report of a scam.
-5:40 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 2256 W. Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report of scam calls.
Village log
TUESDAY
-2:13 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police were dispatched to 107 Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township on the report a loud noise was heard coming from a neighbor’s house, followed by people getting into a black SUV.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12200 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
-2:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.
-12:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14900 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.
-10:42 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 18900 block of Deweese Road in Perry Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.