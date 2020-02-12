Police log

TUESDAY

-7:13 p.m.: menacing by stalking. Police are investigating a stalking report.

-6:53 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Bradley R. DeVault, 23, 301 S. Miami Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:14 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report the rear driver’s side of a red 2001 Chevrolet was rear-ended on purpose at 464 S. Stolle Ave. The damage is set at $1,000.

-1:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. A garage door frame was reported damaged while on standby at 1257 E. Hoewisher Road. The damage is set at $150.

-10:37 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Deborah Combs, 49, 824 1/2 S. Main Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:06 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Crystal Harris, 30, 2647 Terry Hawk Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:40 a.m.: criminal trespass. Three people were reported trespassing in a dumpster at AVI Foodsystems on Milligan Court.

-12:59 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a report someone refused to leave the Waffle House on Folkerth Avenue.

MONDAY

-12:20 p.m.: counterfeiting. A counterfeit $5 bill was reported received at BP gas station on West Court Street.

Crashes

Vincent Terrana, 73, 2338 Aldrin Drive, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:05 p.m.

Terrana was attempting to park in front of the Canal Place Apartments on Poplar Street when he told police his foot slipped off of the break and hit the gas pedal causing his vehicle to strike the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was also attempting to park.

The other vehicle was driven by Sierra N. Beaty, 33, 10877 Christianburg Jackson Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:26 a.m. to 1:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash with injuries.

-1:32 to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

