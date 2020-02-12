Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:18 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the Sidney High School on Campbell Road on the report of drugs.

-8:11 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the Sidney High School.

Crashes

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 involving two semitrailers and a disabled sedan on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. is under investigation.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semitrailer hauling cows slowed to avoid a disabled sedan at mile marker 87 on I-75 south, that was partially in the right lane of travel, when it was struck in the rear by a semi behind it. The collision caused the truck hauling animals to hit the disabled car and trap an occupant of the vehicle.

The occupant of the car was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson health. Several animals were injured as well.

The right lane of the highway was shut down for several hours. The scene was not cleared until after midnight at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:51 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7300 block at Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township.

-11:45 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 600 block at Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

-6:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-6:36 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block at Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-8:03 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3600 block at state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-3:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

