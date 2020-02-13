Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 p.m.: warrant. Martin A. Felver, 42, 425 Linden Ave., was served a summons for taxes.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. Rachel Louise Hamblin, 32, 509 Forest St., was issued a summons on theft charges.

-4:29 p.m.: burglary. A 70-inch LG Smart TV, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen at 402 E. Court St.

-12:38 p.m.: warrant. Tammy Ranea Bishop, 50, 544 Rauth St., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:46 p.m.: driving under the influence. Neil J. Harrod, 49, 610 Lynn St., was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

James Frasure, 47, 2011 N. Main Ave., was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:17 p.m.

Frasure was traveling eastbound on East Parkwood Street when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him at the stop sign at North Main Avenue that was driven by Jaden Humphrey, 17, of Sidney.

• Bobby LTN Cornish, 62, of Troy, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:03 p.m.

Cornish was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 92 when he lost control of his vehicle due to the weather, went off the roadway to the right, hit a guardrail, spun and then came to a stop facing the north in the southbound lane.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:28 to 5:57 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:26 a.m. to 10:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-1:32 to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

