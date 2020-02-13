Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:41 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Luthman Road on the report a suspicious van was in the area was going through mailboxes.

-11 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-10:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the report of a crash at 2360 Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-8:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at in the 11000 County Road in Clinton Township.

Crashes

William L. Stilwell, 68, 717 Marva Lane, Sidney, was cited with failure to yield at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 7 at 5:14 p.m.

Stilwell was stopped the stop sign at the intersection of Kuther Road and Millcreek Road facing the north when he failed to yield at the right of way to the eastbound vehicle on Millcreek Road and was struck by the vehicle driven by David Joe Finn, 40, 221 Forest St., Sidney.

Finn’s black 2008 Mercury Mariner was towed away by Rose Towing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12700 block at state Roue 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-7:50 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-6:21 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 9100 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and OSP responded to the 101 mile marker on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

