Police log

THURSDAY

-9:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Sherry L. Jones, 44, 324 S. Wilkinson Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:36 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating a report of threats.

-6:15 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of $36 worth of merchandise was reported at the Dollar General on West Russell Road.

-2:53 p.m.: theft. The theft of a credit card was reported at 709 Lynn St. A police investigation is ongoing.

-1:45 p.m.: warrant. Craig A. Bevan, 49, 539 Greenelefe Court, was arrested on an outstanding Crawford County warrant.

-1:36 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report a windshield on a maroon 2002 Buick was damaged while parked at 311 Maple St. The damage is set at $200.

-11:48 a.m.: criminal trespass. A criminal trespassing was reported on railroad property at West Court Street at Fourth Avenue.

-9:42 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Paula L. Ludwig, 30, 519 Culvert St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:25 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Alexandria C. Koontz, 25, 424 Chestnut Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:20 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Drema E. LeMaster, 51, 1221 Riverbend Blvd., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Amanda M. Brubaker, 42, 819 Northwood Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:14 p.m.

Brubaker was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that suddenly stopped and was driven by Amanda E. Werlind, 28, of Conover.

After Brubaker collided with Werlind’s vehicle, her vehicle then rolled backward and hit the vehicle behind her that was driven by Brittany N. Swob, 29, 609 S. Main Ave.

• Timothy A. Hughes, 56, 747 Chestnut Ave., was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:18 p.m.

Hughes was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he failed to stop in time for the red light at the intersection of West Court Street and was hit by the eastbound vehicle driven by Michael E. Chambers, 68, 119 Foster Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:08 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash

-9:04 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-12:22 a.m. to 3:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-2:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-12:19 to 11:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.