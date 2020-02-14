Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-5:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

-1:38 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 103 south on Interstate 75 to assist OSP.

-12:17 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-5:36 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 9167 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a trespassing.

Village log

THURSDAY

-6:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash into at the 113 S. Main St. in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11 a.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire responded to a fire alarm in Logan County.

–2:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 16300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-6:49 .m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7600 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-1:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12900 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-4:29 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire were dispatched to mile marker 95 on I-75 on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.