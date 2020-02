Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:46 to 7:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a two calls; one was a mutual aid call.

-1:07 to 10:19 a.m. : medical. Crews responded to five calls. One call was canceled en route.

SUNDAY

-4:18 a.m. to 5:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-8:50 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:12 a.m. to 9:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; one was a mutual aid call.

FRIDAY

-6:49 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded for mutual aid on a fire call.

-9:47 a.m. to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-6:43 to 8:40 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

