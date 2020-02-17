Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:53 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report drugs in a jar was found.

-8:31 a.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 10313 State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a car’s tires were slashed and a window was broken on it.

-1:45 a.m.: assault. Deputies were dispatched to Wilson Health on Michigan Street on the report of an alleged past assault.

SATURDAY

-12:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threatening or harassing text message at 6030 Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-9:27 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to 13398 Bornhorst Road in Van Buren Township on the report of low hanging line in the driveway.

FRIDAY

-11:41 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 10987 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-7 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Kuther Road at Mason Road on the report of a crash.

-3:34 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at Spruce Avenue to assist Sidney Police with a search.

-5:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

-1:38 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 103 south on Interstate 75 to assist OSP.

-12:17 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-5:36 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 9167 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a trespassing.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:36 p.m.: assist. Botkins Police were dispatched to mile marker 104 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township to assist OSP with a search.

SATURDAY

-8:52 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police and deputies responded to the report of a crash West North Street at North Second Street.

FRIDAY

-6:34 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report a semitrailer hit the caller’s car at Interstate 75 at state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6700 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-4:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Anna, Maplewood, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 2360 block at Riverside Drive in Salem Township on the report of the smell of burnt electrical.

-1:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block at North Main Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-8:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block at Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-4:36 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 400 block at West Main Street in Salem Township.

-12:09 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5800 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

SATURDAY

-8:54 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township

-8:25 p.m.: crash with injuries. Minster Life Squad and deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash that collided with a pole and caused downed lines at state Route 119 at Wilkins Fortman Road in McLean Township.

-4:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block at Redbud Circle Road in Jackson Township.

-11:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Jackson Center Fire and Police conducted an investigation of a suspicious sounding furnace at 706 S. Main St. in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-11:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Fire and Port Jefferson Police responded to the 400 block at West Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block at South Mill Street in Jackson Township.

-9:10 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Park Street in Loramie Township.

-6:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-6:39 a.m.: fire. Houston, Botkins and Sidney Fire responded to a report of the smell of smoke at 657 Tacoma Trail.

-4:44 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block at Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-11 a.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire responded to a fire alarm in Logan County.

–2:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 16300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-6:49 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7600 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-4:29 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire were dispatched to mile marker 95 on I-75 on the report of a crash with injuries.

A car crashed into a utility pole snapping it shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. The crash occurred on Fair Road near its intersection with Vandemark Road. Sidney Police, the Sidney Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN021820PoleCrash-1.jpg A car crashed into a utility pole snapping it shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. The crash occurred on Fair Road near its intersection with Vandemark Road. Sidney Police, the Sidney Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

