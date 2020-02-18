Police log

MONDAY

-10:43 p.m.: theft — without consent. A container of Mountain Dew was reported stolen at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-8:42 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 2217 Apache Drive.

-6:57 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Bryan R. Sims, 52, 823 Lori Court, and Kayla McKenzie, 19, 212 Pike St., and Kayla Michelle Hammons, 28, at large, were all arrested on trafficking in drugs, and the possession of criminal tools charges. Hammons was also charged with tampering with evidence-alter, destroy, conceal. The three were charged after police conducted an investigation during a traffic stop in the Clark gas station parking lot on West Court Street.

-4:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. George R. Harris, 29, 2647 Terry Hawk Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:33 p.m.: probation violation. Lloyd P. Stanley II, 41, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a probation violation.

-12:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. A side mirror, valued at $100, was reported damaged on a black 2012 Acura while parked at 352 Park St.

SUNDAY

-4:07 p.m.: warrant. Joe Brown Jr., 26, 309 S. Main Ave., was arrested on an Indiana warrant.

-2:28 p.m.: probation violation. Zachary A. Harris, 22, 220 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on a probation violation.

-1:45 p.m.: probation violation. Shawn Neumeier, 43, 547 Campbell Road, was arrested on a probation violation.

-10:38 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Tonia N. Jones, 40, 2107 Westminster Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:26 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jared T. Rickey, 27, 1166 Fairmont Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:53 a.m.: driving under the influence. Devin R. Johnson, 33, 303 Doering St., was arrested for OVI and refusal breath with prior DUI.

SATURDAY

-8:18 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Wesley Spradlin, 34, 425 S. West Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:11 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Keith Lee, 59, 845 Fair Road, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:11 p.m.: domestic violence. A 16-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:25 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Hannah Welch, 33, 206 Pike St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:36 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Lam Ousmane, 68, 934 Buckeye Ave., Apt. 213, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:26 p.m.: theft — without consent. A pair of Jordan shoes, valued $230, were reported stolen at 916 N. Miami Ave.

-4 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Emma Kuck, 28, 113 N. Highland Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:57 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Henry Big Boy 44 Magnum firearm, valued at $1,000, was reported at 211 St. Marys Road. A police investigation is underway.

-2:38 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 306 1/2 N. Main Ave. in which a microwave, valued at $50, a 32-inch TV, valued at $100, five pairs of shoes and the shoe rack, valued at $100, and $200 worth of makeup were stolen.

-9:45 a.m.: contempt. Josie Bell, 32, 736 Countryside Lane, Apt. 9, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:53 a.m.: contempt. Thomas M. Stuhlemmer, 25, 507 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-9:25 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing incident was reported at 524 Wilson Ave.

-6:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Kathryn Koester, 38, 1621 Wapakoneta Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:54 p.m.: contempt. Robbin Edwards, 33, 122 Pike St., was arrested on a warrant.

-5:40 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. April Sharp, 35, 410 E. Court St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:30 p.m.: obstructing official business. Josh McMasters, 42, at large, was arrested on obstructing official business and breaking and entering charges and on an grand jury indictment.

-11:33 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Andrew Dean Koester, 37, 1621 Wapakoneta Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

THURSDAY

-9:37 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at 546 Campbell Road.

A Sidney Police Officer prepares to put a woman in a police cruiser in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN021920DrugBust-2.jpg A Sidney Police Officer prepares to put a woman in a police cruiser in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

