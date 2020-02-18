Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:45 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 322 W. Main St. in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-4:09 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 8199 Port Haven Drive in Salem Township on the report of scam calls.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:46 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in the village of Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:12 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-9:55 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15400 block at Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.

-2:34 a.m.: vehicle fire. Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire alarm at the railroad crossing at Ferree Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

–10:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to the 11100 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

–8:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

–3:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18100 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

