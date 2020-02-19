Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:53 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Terri March, 39, 129 Brooklyn Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:07 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Briana Mathews, 29, 969 Buckeye Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

TUESDAY

-8:08 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-4:21 p.m.: possession of drugs. Billy D. Williams, 38, 704 Park St., was arrested on tampering with evidence-alter, destroy, conceal, and possession of drugs – cocaine charges.

-1:55 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Christina L. Macias, 36, 244 W. South St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:44 a.m.: theft. Merchandise was reported stolen at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-9:14 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Preston D. Wilson, 48, 215 S. West St., was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-2:01 a.m.: contempt. Nicolas Thompson, 33, of Columbus., was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-11:15 a.m.: warrant. Lori A. Allen., 53, 119 Shelby St., was arrested on a warrant and on obstructing official business charges; Shayne Danel King, 48, of New Lebanon was arrested on obstructing justice – harboring charges after police executed a search warrant.

Crashes

Bruce M. Ailes, 76, of Anna, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:34 p.m.

Ailes was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road as he exited a private drive on North Vandemark Road and struck the northbound vehicle at the location that was driven by Lisa D. Westerbeck, 46, 1815 Wapakoneta Ave.

• Marion D. Inman, 72, 204 Doorley Road, Apt. C, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:39 a.m.

Inman was traveling northbound on Doorley Road when he struck the parked vehicle facing the north in front of 219 Doorley Road that is owned by Cameron Lee Hina, 219 Doorely Road.

•McKenna Douglas, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:02 p.m.

Douglas was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven by Katrina Murphy, 42, 901 Norwood Drive.

• Brianna J. Jones, 21, 808 Johnston Drive, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:03 a.m.

Jones was traveling southbound on Bon Air Drive when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice and snowy road and struck the parked vehicle in front of 320 Bon Air Drive that is owned by Dillon J. Gold, of Piqua.

• Emily Kay Burk, 67, of Ansonia, was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:39 a.m.

Burk was traveling southbound on North West Avenue in the right lane and when attempting to stop, her vehicle slid on the ice and snowy roadway through the intersection of West Poplar Street on a red light and then hit the right side of the westbound vehicle on West Poplar Street that was driven by Christian Scott Walker, 20, 9222 County Road 25A.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-9:06 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire.

-2:19 to 10:14 a.m. : medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-10:16 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters responded to conduct a wash down.

-100:22 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call that was canceled en route.

-8:13 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-10:58 a.m. to 3:46 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-12:19 to 4:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

