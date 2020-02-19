Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at Doorley Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-10:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report of fraudulent activity on a bank account.

-8:03 a.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12006 State Route 362, Unit 3 in McLean Township on the report of a past vandalism to a vehicle.

-7:01 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

TUESDAY

-10:4 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of harassment at 132 E. Main St. in Loramie Township.

-9:09 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at Interstate 75 to assist OSP.

-4:33 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 6111 Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township on the report of scam calls.

-4:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13036 Luthman Road on the report of the theft of mail.

-4:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 223 Elizabeth St. in Loramie Township on the report of a theft.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:36 a.m.: identity theft. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 600 Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of personal information.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 800 block at East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-1:28 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries in the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block at Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-12:53 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 20700 block at Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

TUESDAY

-9:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments, Botkins Police and Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a fire/medical alarm.

-7:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a vehicle fire in the 9000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-3:10 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 7400 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

