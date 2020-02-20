Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:04 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Big Foot snow shovel, valued at $10, was reported stolen at the Dollar General on West Russell Road.

-8:13 p.m.: theft. An iPhone 6s, valued at $250, was reported stolen at 2335 Collins Drive., Apt. D

-1:24 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft and the theft of $100 was reported at 352 Park St.

-12:50 p.m.: theft of a firearm. A Walther handgun, valued at $200, was reported stolen from a vehicle at 780 Marilyn Drive.

-7:56 a.m.: theft of a firearm. A Sig Sauer semi automatic handgun, valued at $500, was reported stolen at 216 Franklin Ave.

-4:10 a.m.: theft — without consent. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report of the theft of merchandise, valued $20, at Hardee’s on Fair Road.

Crashes

Danielle Christine Burnham, 20, 5245 S. Knoop Johnston Road, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:59 p.m.

Burnham was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she made a left turn to enter Subway’s parking lot and was struck in the right rear by a northbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue that was driven by Ethan O. Mabes, 29, 913 East Ave.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Wednesday at 4:41 p.m.

Teresa A. Keith, 58, 826 1/2 Oak St., was attempting to pull into a parking spot in the Kroger parking lot when she struck the rear driver’s side of a parked vehicle next to the spot she was putlling into.

No one was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle owned by Brenda S. Mills, of Celina, which was struck.

Wanda L. Hamlin, 71, of Piqua, who was seated in the front, right side of the parked vehicle that was hit, was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:39 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire call.

-4:33 to 10:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-5:10 to 6:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:45 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

