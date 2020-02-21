Police log

THURSDAY

-4:21 p.m.: theft. A white Turbo Android smartphone was reported stolen at 1611 Holly Place.

-4:01 p.m.: theft — without consent. Eight pairs of hair clippers, valued at $100, miscellaneous male toiletry items, valued at $20, and a blood pressure cuff, vauled at $20, were reported stolen at 728 Countryside Lane, Apt. 6.

-3:32 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

-9:06 a.m.: theft — without consent. A bookbag, valued at $50, and a pair of Apple Airpods, vauled at $150, were reported stolen at 116 E. Edgewood St.

WEDNESDAY

-2:01 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 550 Rauth St.

-8:29 a.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $20 bill was reported recieved and also the theft of a package of hot hands were reported stolen allegedly by the same suspect at Sidney Marathon on Fair Road. A police investigation is under way.

Crashes

Larry Ray Smith, 51, of High Point, North Carolina, was cited with rules for turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

Smith was opertating a semitrailer southbound on Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street and when he was making a right turn to go westbound onto Michigan Street his truck swung too far wide and struck the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Cody Michael Orput, 27, of Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:21 to 9:14 a.m. : medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-12:39 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:39 to 9:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

