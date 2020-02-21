Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:35 a.m.: K9 building search. Deputies conducted K9 building or article search at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the road in front or Ernst Service Center on North Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-10 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 6867 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of the theft of prescription pills.

-4:23 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to the report of a scam at 1873 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-9:17 p.m.: someone exposing themself. Anna and Botkins Police were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report someone exposed themself.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:11 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 18100 block at Deam Road in Green Township.

-7 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17700 block at state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-1:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Anna Fire responded to the report a semitrailer’s tire was on fire at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-8:47 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Quincy Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries at 6534 Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-3:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Anna and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block at Tamala Avenue in Dinsmore Township.

-5:25 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of First Street in Loramie Township.

-4:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

