Police log

TUESDAY

-12:51 a.m.: probation violation. Seth Bryant Gray, 25, 504 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a probation violation and Layla D. Bingham, 25, 504 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a felony warrant.

MONDAY

-8:03 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Rachel Hamblin, 32, 509 Forest St., was issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension.

-5 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a Rapid Pay Card credit card was reported stolen at 1537 Spruce Ave.

-3:42 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported at 333 E. North St. in which a knee brace, an upper set of false teeth, two containers of Gorilla glue, and $4 in cash were stolen.

-7:52 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile was verbally served with being unruly for not going to school.

SUNDAY

-12:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. John R. Bowers, 30, 1057 Cinnamon Ridge Lane, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:10 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Michael L. Lawson, 59, 3207 Red Feather Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:14 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Richard C. Brown, 61, 1146 Morris Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:30 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Martin Blair, 45, 800 Chestnut Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:54 a.m.: theft. A container of vape juice was was reported stolen off of the porch at 528 S. Ohio Ave.

SATURDAY

-9:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black wallet, valued at $60, was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street. A police investigation is underway.

-7:46 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 88 Meadow Lane Drive, during which a TV remote control, valued at $20 was allegedly stolen.

-7:11 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of an iPad, valued $979, food/drink, valued at $6.50, Funko Pops, valued at $17.50, and Deffender Pro Otter Box cellphone case, valued at $45, at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:08 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report of damage to two cars, which include: two truck tires valued at $300, and two Camaro tires, valued at $400, at 219 Brookburn St.

-1:38 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Sandra S. Williamson, 58, 1347 Logan Court, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:02 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Melissa A. Anger, 28, 1312 Constitution Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:36 a.m.: criminal trespass. Cynthia Blankenship, 51, and Charles Blankenship, 57, both at large, and Brittney Zerkle, 29, 333 1/2 Enterprise Ave., and Lucas Fitzgerald, 29, 240 S. Miami Ave., were all arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

FRIDAY

-8:58 p.m.: criminal trespass. Someone was reported to be trespassing at 306 Grove St. which is a condemned residence.

-8:53 p.m.: theft — without consent. A male and female customer were reported to have left Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street without paying for their food that is valued to cost $52.

-6:46 p.m.: theft. A copper wedding ring, valued at $200, was reported stolen.

-6:27 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Breianna Wilson, 22, 544 Rauth St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:35 p.m.: interference with custody. A warrant was issued for interference with custody.

-3:27 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report a Visa debit card was stolen at 869 Foraker Ave.

-11:48 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Rickanna L. Willis, 43, 1185 Rees Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:49 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Holly J. Taylor, 34, 16730 Taft St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:20 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Justin Taylor, 31, 730 Taft St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:15 a.m.: driving under the influence. Andrew Holthaus, 42, 414 New St., was arrested for OVI and refusal breath with prior DUI.

THURSDAY

-11:08 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 1600 Hampton Court.

Crashes

Shelby N. Remaklus, 18, of Yorkshire, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:09 p.m.

Remaklus was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and when she attempted to slow down for slowing traffic ahead, her vehicle slid on the payment and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Christopher D. Kaufman, 52, of Waynefield.

• Traci J. Munson, 37, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:12 p.m.

Munson backed out of a parking lot in the 100 block of South West Avenue on the east side of the street and into a vehicle that had pulled out of a parking lot on the west side of South West Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Nathaniel W. Newman, 31, of Anna.

Munson told police a large delivery truck parked on the street blocked her view of southbound traffic and she did not realize Newman had already pulled out.

• Paula K. Coleman, 81, 123 S. Walnut Ave., was cited with an operation of vehicle at stop violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Coleman was traveling southbound on North Main Avenue when she entered the intersection with East Parkwood Street and struck the right, rear wheel/bumper of the westbound vehicle on Parkwood Street that was driven by Dawn M. Longbrake, 36, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:26 to 9:42 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-12:45 to 9:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-12:22 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

MONDAY

-10:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:34 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-3:16 a.m. to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 20 calls.

SUNDAY

-7:50 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-1:15 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

SATURDAY

-2:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire caused by burnt food on the stove.

-1:27 a.m. to 8:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-10:27 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews conducted an investigation into the origin of a hot smell.

-10:42 a.m. to 11:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

