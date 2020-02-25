Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:14 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Clinton Township on the report of a fight.

MONDAY

-7:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Short Road in Cynthian Township on the report of vandalism.

-7:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to two calls in the 4000 and 5000 block of Cardio Road in Cynthian Township on the report of vandalism.

-6:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 16023 State Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

-3:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-3:19 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Indian Trail at South Main Street on the report of a crash.

SATURDAY

-3:32 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Knoop Johnston Road on the report two ATVs were going up and down the road.

-12:15 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report people in a silver car threw eggs at the caller’s truck.

FRIDAY

-8:13 p.m.: burglary in progress. Botkins and Jackson Center Police and deputies were dispatched on a report of a burglary in progress at 16975 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-3:19 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at West Mason Road on the report of a semitrailer crashed into the railroad bridge and jack-knifed.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:28 p.m.: assist. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to 16 Elm St. in McLean Township to assist Minster Police.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:43 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

MONDAY

-1:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block at North Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to the report of a multi-vehicle crash on West Main Street at South Pike Street.

SUNDAY

-9:43 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-2:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block at East Pike Street in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-10:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block at East Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 100 block of Patterson Road in Loramie Township.

-2:44 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and deputies responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township.

-2:16 p.m.: fire. Anna, Fort Loramie, Van Buren Township, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies responded to the Dorothy Love Apartments on North Kuther Road in Clinton Township for a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

