Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 670 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report of a scam call.

-8:57 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 14800 Harmon Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-7:03 a.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-3:03 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the East Court Street at South Main Avenue in Clinton Township.

-1:29 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 north.

-1:17 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 97 on I-75 north. to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop.

TUESDAY

-4:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:59 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the police department on West South Street.

-3:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to 506 S. Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block at Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-9:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block at South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-6:48 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9700 block at Wright Putoff Road in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-7:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

