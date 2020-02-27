Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:50 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3150 Thomson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report someone hit the caller’s retaining wall.

-10:01 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 2833 River Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.

-9:05 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report money was taken out of the caller’s account.

-8:50 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 305 E. North St.

-6:35 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Auglaize County on the report of a crash.

-2:27 a.m to 2:37 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Dispatchers received five calls about vehicles in a ditch.

WEDNESDAY

-11:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of state Route 274 on the report a of a crash.

-11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Mason Road at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-9:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Van Buren Township Fire and Anna Rescue responded to the report a one-vehicle rollover crash in the 10000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-4:48 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at state Route 47 at state Route 65 in Salem Township. Both vehicles left the scene of the crash.

-2:27 a.m to 11:20 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Dispatchers received six calls about vehicles in a ditch.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:10 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 210 S. Fork St. in Jackson Township on the report of scam calls.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 600 block at West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-12:36 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 11200 block of Ailes Road in Salem Township on the report of the smell of propane in the house.

WEDNESDAY

-6:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Botkins Fire and Anna Rescue responded to the 107 mile marker on Interstate 75 north on the report of a crash.

-6:21 p.m.: fire. Botkins and Van Buren Township Fire responded to Auglaize County on a report of a structure fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

