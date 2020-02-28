Police log

THURSDAY

-6:32 p.m.: contempt. Dillon Cantrell, 28, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:37 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. James K. Coy, 33, 10289 State Route 47 West, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:35 a.m.: warrant. David A. Wallace, 28, of Lexington, was arrested on an active Kentucky warrant.

-8:37 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Armilda F. Strunk, 43, 822 Taft St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:21 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Cindy Purtee, 56, 1467 E. Court St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Xavier Ray Wise, 21, 503 Franklin Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:50 a.m.

Wise was traveling eastbound in an alleyway in the 500 block of Franklin Avenue when he struck the southbound vehicle on Franklin Avenue that was driven by Corbin Steinke, 18, 518 Franklin Ave. The collision caused Steinke’s vehicle to hit a parked vehicle in front of 502 Franklin Ave., that is owned by Jimmy R. Saylor, 502 Franklin Ave.

• Vanessa Petty, 66, 626 Sycamore Ave., was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:27 a.m.

Petty was traveling southbound on Third Avenue when she pulled out in front of the eastbound vehicle in the 900 block of Michigan Street that was driven by Tammy D. Sipniewski, 57, of Tipp City.

• Howard Slagle, 61, 1133 Hamilton Court, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Slagle was traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of Riverbend Boulevard when he drove into an open field at at the dead-end of Riverbend Boulevard and struck tree before coming to a stop.

Slagle was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Lindsey Tillman, 26, 12499 Kirkwood Road, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:41 p.m.

Tillman was facing the south on Folkerth Avenue and attempting to change from the left turn lane to the right turn lane and in doing so she backed into the bumper of the southbound vehicle on Folkerth Avenue that was driven by driven by Darrell L. Gullette II, 27, 211 Maple St.

• Megan Marie Wallace, 26, of Quincy, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:41 a.m.

Wallace was making a left turn from state Route 47 onto Fourth Avenue when she was struck by the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by George R. Thompson, 70, of Quincy.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:39 a.m.: wash down. Firefighters responded to the report of a gasoline spill on the roadway.

-2:48 to 9:48 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-9:49 a.m. to 2:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded two false fire alarms.

-10:14 a.m. to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:43 to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; one was a for a automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.