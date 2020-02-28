Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 9500 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report neighbors keep driving through the caller’s yard.

-2:29 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-1:25 to 5:53 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Dispatch received two calls of vehicles in the ditch.

THURSDAY

-4:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of vehicle was stuck in the caller’s yard causing damage.

-4:12 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Mason Road in Salem Township on the report a tree was down in the road.

-3:59 to 5:50 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Dispatch received two calls of vehicles in the ditch.

-3:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:58 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-7:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:08 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to the report a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

