Police log

SUNDAY

-10:13 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Robbie F. Gates, 42, 219 Lunar Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:01 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Juanita S. Golden, 47, 512 Second Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:51 a.m.: driving under the influence. William Michael Colthar Jr., 38, of Arcanum, was arrested for OVI.

-12:07 a.m.: warrant. Ashley Greer, 34, 618 Montrose Ave., was arrested on a Champaign County warrant.

SATURDAY

-9:14 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of a $1,000, by deception was reported in the 100 block of West Water Street.

-7:30 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-4:05 p.m.: contempt. Jeffrey A. Redman, 50, of New Knoxville, was arrested on an active bench warrant.

-2:50 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police were dispatched to trespass suspects at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-1:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side mirror on a vehicle parked in the 500 block of South Wilkinson Avenue was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $200.

-12:53 p.m.: warrant. Jacob M. Johnson, 22, 216 Franklin St., was arrested on an outstanding Mercer County warrant.

-9:52 a.m.: theft. Chase Bank personal checks were reported stolen at an apartment at 2325 Collins Drive. A police investigation is ongoing.

-9:17 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at 611 St. Marys Road. The damage is set at $100.

FRIDAY

-5:21 p.m.: warrant. Kimberly Heysham, 45, 314 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a parole violation warrant.

-5:21 p.m.: theft. The theft of a license plate off of a gray 2018 Honda was reported stolen in the 600 block of Green Brier Court.

-4:25 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a pink Vera Bradley wallet, valued at $15, that contained a driver’s license, a Chase card and an ADP card was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-4:01 p.m.: possession of drugs. Tiffany A. Jones, 33, at large, was arrested on a warrant and charged with two counts of possessing drugs schedule I or II and possessing criminal tools.

-10 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at Dan Hemm Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT on Michigan Street in which a door and door knob were damaged.

-9:28 a.m.: contempt. Bajuan M. Sanders Sr., 28, of Toledo, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:41 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Kyle Dunn, 33, 835 S. Miami Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

THURSDAY

-11:31 a.m.: theft — without consent. Twelve containers of Gain laundry detergent, Valued at $119.28, were reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-4:19 p.m.: structural collapse. Crews responded to the report of a collapsed structure.

-4:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-5:45 a.m. to 4:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:59 a.m. to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-6:50 to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

