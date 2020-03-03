Police log

MONDAY

-2:43 p.m.: warrant. Travis D. Atkins, 39, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:45 a.m.: warrant. Rickey W. Hickman, 62, 4291 River Road, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. A gray 2016 Jeep’s driver’s side, passenger side and hood was reported keyed at 2821 Broadway Ave.

-8:10 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile was arrested for being unruly and not wanting to go to school.

Crashes

Tristyn M. Urban, 18, 2253 W. Minster Drive, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:42 a.m.

Urban was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and was attempting to turn left from the turn lane into the driveway at McDonald’s on Michigan Street when he pulled into the pathway of the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Donald Williams, 35, of Dayton.

• Jessica Skinner, 45 of Saint Marys, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:39 p.m.

Skinner was attempting to turn left out of the Lowe’s parking lot on Michigan Street when she failed to see and pulled out in front of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 in the right lane that was driven by Robert Walker Sr., 56, 17845 State Route 706.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:45 to 10:33 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-12:30 to 10:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-12:27 p.m.: good intent. Medics conducted a good intent call.

-9:05 a.m.: standby. Medics responded to a standby detail.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

