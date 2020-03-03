Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:11 a.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 10971 State Route 66 in McLean Township on the report of a scam call.

MONDAY

-8:21 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched on a report of a past burglary at 104 Brookside Drive.

-4:50 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report someone was inside the home at 17403 Miami Shelby Road in Green Township.

-3:30 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report someone was inside the garage at 4504 Miller Road in Loramie Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:28 p.m.: forgery. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 205 W. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report of bad checks-forgery.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:51 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-1:36 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 20700 block at Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

-9:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Logan County for a medical call.

-8:18 a.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the report of a roll-over crash at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75 South.

-1 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Center on two general fire alarms.

MONDAY

-9:43 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

