Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:30 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in Preble County.

-1:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 8645 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township. -12:52 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the report of someone known was trespassing at 18630 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-3:18 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Wright Puthoff Road on the report a large limb was down in the roadway.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 500 block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-8:13 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report a fire and black smoke coming from the south side of the road.

TUESDAY

–6:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

