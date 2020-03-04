Police log

TUESDAY

-10:50 p.m.: theft. The theft of an Ehlers Longboard, valued at $280, was reported stolen at 504 S. Main Ave.

-5:50 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 38, 719 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. A, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:53 p.m.: theft — deception. Police are investigating the report of the past theft of a ASUS tablet, valued at $400, at 812 Park St.

-12:38 p.m.: found property. A Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphone, valued at $300, was reported found at Walgreens on Michigan Street.

-10:34 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Donald E. Hull Jr., 46, 316 Buckeye Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:40 a.m.: interference with custody. Natasha Irene Yeager, 30, of Columbus, was arrested on interference with custody charges.

-8:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four tires on a black 2014 Infiniti SUV that was parked in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $1,000.

Crashes

Kaneta Dawn Schaub, 24, of Wapakoneta, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single -vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:22 a.m.

Schaub was traveling northbound at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75 when she told police her vehicle began to hydroplane on the roadway and when she attempted to steer out of it, she lost control and her vehicle, then began to slide off the road and hit the median barrier wire fence. Her vehicle continued northbound until it came to a final stop.

• James M. Schielke, 33, 1031 N. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:20 p.m.

Schielke was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue when he struck the parked vehicle facing the south on Broadway Avenue that is owned by Pearl A. Hinkle, 1445 Broadway Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2: 30 to 4:34 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-6:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the report of a wiring issue.

-12:59 a.m. to 1:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

