Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:11 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of harassment at 17654 State Route 119 in Jackson Township.

-1 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report shooting was heard in the 5000 block of Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:31 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 22100 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report people were driving through the caller’s yard.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:27 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2400 block at Loramie Washington Road in Loramie Township.

-3:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 10300 block at state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.