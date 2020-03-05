Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 27

CHILD ENDANGERING: Lisa Pence, 55, of Troy, was charged with child abuse/endangering. A 4 year-old boy was reported to be at a store with a dog. The boy was also in the store the day before unattended by an adult. Witnesses told officers the boy was almost struck by a truck. It was 26 degrees and the boy did not have a coat, hat or gloves on. Pence has previous reports of similar nature on Feb. 19 an 26 and in September 2018.

POSSESSION: Shaun Haralson, 42, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana at the Motel 6.

Feb. 28

FAKE CASH: A fake $20 was passed at the Shell Station on Dorset.

POSSESSION: Dante Mills, 22, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with three counts of theft, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Feb. 29

OBSTRUCTION: Brandon Przyborowski, 44, of Troy, was charged with violating a protection order and obstructing official business.

INDUCING PANIC: Justin Quillen, 34, of Troy, was revived by medics following an apparent overdose in the 300 block of West Market Street. No drugs or paraphernalia was found at the scene. Quillen was later arrested for two outstanding warrants. He later was charged with possession of fentanyl compound and methamphetamine.

POSSESSION: Dennis Cruea, 44, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

OVI: Quinten Wilkins, 24, of Vandalia, was charged with OVI, failure to reinstate license, speeding, and driving on a sidewalk in the area of Ash and Franklin Streets. Wilkins was also charged with failure to comply with an officer’s signal, a third-degree felony.

OVI: Samuel Remmy, 28, of Troy, was charged with OVI, fictitious license and traffic control on McKaig Avenue and South Elm Street. Remmy’s blood alcohol level was registered at 0.82, according to court records.

OBSTRUCTING: Lacey Basye, 31, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony obstructing justice.

March 1

POSSESSION: Joseph Wells, 43, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.

OVI: Joshua Brown, 33, of Troy, was charged with OVI, stopping after an accident, and weaving full-time. His vehicle struck a concrete barrier northbound I-75. He then exited and was arrested on North Road.

POSSESSION: Christina Hixson, 48, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

DAMAGING: Toni Woodward, 34, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

March 2

TRUANCY: SRO Tilley investigated a report of a 15-year-old student who had not been in school since Feb. 12 with no phone calls from a parent. In prior reports, the mother stated the child is sick. Officers located the student and the parent who stated the student had been sick, but would be in school the next day with a doctor’s note. A charge of truancy was filed against the parent of the child.

March 3

THEFT: A subject was caught on camera taking a cell phone that a customer left on the counter of the Shell Station on Staunton Road. Case is pending.

AUTO THEFT: A motor vehicle was reported stolen near Cedar and West Main streets. Case is pending.

March 4

SOLICITING: Bruce Fisher, 58, of Troy, was charged with soliciting.

LOST METH: An officer took possession of a small bag of methamphetamine found in the area of 700 block of Grant Street. Bag will be destroyed.