Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:28 a.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 10200 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report drugs were found in a vehicle.

-10:18 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

-1:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Meranda Road on the report of a crash in Franklin Township.

-12:59 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of West Court Street to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop.

-12:08 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist Miami County.

THURSDAY

-4:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of harassment at 309 N. Main St. in Jackson Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:46 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in Franklin Township.

-6:40 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report of a crash near or at Quick Lube Tire & Wash on Shue Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

