Police log

FRIDAY

-12:48 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a possession of drugs — hashish discovered during a traffic stop.

-12:23 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jose Ramon Matos Diaz, 44, 1001 Fourth Ave., Unit. 71, was arrested for OVI.

THURSDAY

-8:25 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Ronald Eugene Kennedy II, 28, 316 Franklin Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:16 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Amber Nicole Mees, 23, 520 Heatherway Court, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:48 p.m.: theft. The theft of a set of license plates was reported stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Catalpa Place.

-2:09 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Shanda R. Joyce, 45, 500 Vandemark Road, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:21 p.m.: theft. Forgery and the theft of $192 was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:10 a.m.: obstructing official business. Miranda Faye Cheadle, 27, at large, was arrested on a warrant and was also later charged with obstructing official business.

-6:41 a.m.: criminal damaging. Three tires on a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Brookburn Street was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $435.

WEDNESDAY

-4:43 a.m.: theft. A package containing a High Loft twin bed, valued at $220, was reported stolen at from an apartment at 1129 Hilltop Ave.

Crashes

Leroy Ahrns, 62, 628 S. Main St., was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Ahrns was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when he ran the read light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue causing the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue to hit his vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by Connie Hamilton, 72, 1619 Timberidge Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:03 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-4:56 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report of downed power lines.

-11:22 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters responded to a CO call.

-12:40 to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-11 a.m.: good intent. Medics conducted a good intent call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

