Police log

SUNDAY

-6:41 p.m.: theft. The theft of two rings, valued at $400, and a bracelet, valued at $12, were reported stolen from a residence in the 800 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-12:31 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police were dispatched to 508 Brooklyn Ave. on the report two vehicles were sprayed with a substance that is unable to be washed off.

-12:01 p.m.: warrant. Raiza Y. Scheler, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:47 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police were dispatched to 1813 Fair Oaks Drive on the report eggs were thrown into the yard.

-10:56 a.m.: warrant. Rendall Allen Vaughn, 31, 1611 Holly Place, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and Frederick Lloyd Hilyard, 29, 309 S. Main Ave., was arrested on obstructing official business charges.

-8:22 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window screen was reported damaged at 818 Buckeye Ave.

SATURDAY

-6:14 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Nathaniel Willis, 37, 1185 Reese Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:35 a.m.: violate protection order. William LaMont Spradlin, 46, at large, was arrested on violate protection order or consent charges.

FRIDAY

-8:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of money was reported stolen at Domino’s Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue. A police investigation is on-going.

-3:44 p.m.: theft. The theft of $14,500 was reported stolen at a residence in the 1100 block of Fairmont Drive.

-1:35 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Aichata Louzolo, 34, 977 Buckeye Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

THURSDAY

-1:07 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Rayshawn M. Johnson, 38, 709 S. Main Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Angie M. Johnson, 40, 3136 W. Mason Road, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:39 p.m.

Johnson was traveling northbound in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue and when attempting to park she side-swiped the parked vehicle facing the north in front of 316 N. Walnut Ave. that is owned by Linda S. Parthemore, 316 N. Walnut Ave.

• Estela Martinez, 35, of Piqua, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:14 p.m.

Martinez was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she ran the red light at the intersection of County Road 25A and hit the southbound vehicle on County Road 25A that was driven by David A. Allspaw, 79, 818 S. Main Ave.

• Joshua H. Pierce, 41, 315 Enterprise Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:04 a.m.

Pierce was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of West Water Street when he struck the legally parked vehicle along the curb in front of 129 W. Water St. that is owned by Alvin R. Kirk, 129 W. Water St.

• Brad R. Cisco, 44, of West Liberty, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Cisco was traveling westbound on North Street at Main Avenue when failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Beth M. Mikes, 34, of Rushsylvania.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

–3:59 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-11:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-8:01 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-7:26 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-8:10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a four fire calls.

-7:21 a.m. to 12:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-7:26 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-7:36 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

