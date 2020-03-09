Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the VO AG Building at Anna High School on North Second Street on the report of a theft.

-10:39 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Riverside Drive on the report of a school bus passing.

-9:22 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive on the report of a theft from a vehicle.

-7:31 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 13450 Lock Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a burglary.

SUNDAY

-9:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of a cellphone.

-3:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report a house was vandalized at 1348 S. Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-11:11 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report the front door at 14060 Harmon Road in Franklin Township was shot into.

-10:53 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Tactical Solutions on state Route 29 in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-5:42 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the report of a trespassing at the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-3:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-8:33 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report two mattresses were dumped on side of the road in the 1000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-3:46 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 99 at Interstate 75 North to assist OSP.

-12:25 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township on the report of a theft.

FRIDAY

-3:24 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Monroe Street to assist the Municipal Court.

-3:05 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the report of a trespassing at 3300 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-3:223 a.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of threats at 12816 Luthman Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-4:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report of a crash at Shell gas station on East Main Street.

-12:25 p.m.: theft. Port Jefferson Police and deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

FRIDAY

-4:18 p.m.: trespassing. Botkins Police responded to the report of a trespassing at 302 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township.

-3:47 p.m.: pole down. Botkins Police responded to the report a pole was down at West State Street at Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:05 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to the report of a field fire at 7761 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-1:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block at Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 1500 block at Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-3:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block at Clay Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-6:39 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Maplewood Fire responded to the 21300 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-6:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-3:13 p.m.: fire. Anna and Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to the report of a field fire at 12730 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-11:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2700 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

–2:49 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 3200 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

–11:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-10:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15200 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:01 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-8 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to the report tires were being burned in the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-4:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 20200 block of Wells Road in Jackson Township.

–8:05 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

–5:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

FRIDAY

-8:56 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to the report of a burning smell in the residence of 5940 State Route 29 in Perry Township.

–4:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Young Street.

-4:21 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Botkins Fire conducted a CO investigation at 305 N. Main St. in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.