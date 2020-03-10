Police log

MONDAY

-10:55 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police were dispatched to 225 E. Court St. on the report of a trespassing.

-5:35 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police were dispatched to 1310 Dartmouth St. on the report someone known was attempting to put an unknown substance into the gas tank of a silver 2006 Chrysler.

-12:44 p.m.: probation violation. Stefani K. Vaughn, 30, 2443 Wapakoneta Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-9:12 a.m.: warrant. Angela D. Klinker, 39, 1611 Holly Place, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-2:08 p.m.: theft. The theft of $200 by someone know was reported at South Ohio Avenue. at East Court Street.

Crashes

Austin T. Martin, 20, 148 Brooklyn Ave., was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:51 a.m.

Martin pulled out of the driveway at the rear of his residence and turned northbound in the alley when he told police his vehicle accelerated on its own and he was unable to stop the vehicle which collided with a utility pole, causing damage.

• Michael A. Shaffer II, 37, 109 E. Lyndurst St., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:08 p.m.

Shaffer was backing out of his driveway when he hit the parked vehicle on the other side of the road that is owned by Darla E. Bowling, 5220 Cecil Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

–8:10 to 9:58 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-10:25 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-7:43 p.m.: tree fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a tree fire.

–6:48 to 9 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

