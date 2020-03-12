Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: theft. The theft of $10 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-7:55 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault and disorderly conduct incident.

-7:10 p.m.: warrant. Thomas R. Henline, 41, 10001 State Route 47A, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Austin Ryan Smith, 23, 2327 Armstrong Drive, was arrested for OVI and cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:25 p.m.

Smith traveling westbound in the 400 block of West Russell Road when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch and The Hair Company and Day Spa’s sign on West Russell Road. Smith then continued westbound in the grass and ditch over a curb before coming to a stop in the Dollar General’s parking lot.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:33 to 11:32 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; two were mutual aid calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:25 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a good intent call, which was cancelled en route.

–3:38 to 7:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

