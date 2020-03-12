Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

4:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats or harassment at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-3:42 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the request to trespassing someone at 14846 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:09 a.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of harassment at 12179 State Route 363 in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 10100 block at state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-1:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Anna and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block at West Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block at Davis Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

