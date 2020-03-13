Police log

THURSDAY

-4:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police are investigating a fight that was reported at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-4:19 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Abou Ndiaye, 28, 712 Countryside Lane, Apt. 6, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. Seth Ryan Mahoney, 18, 1023 N. Main Ave., was charged with criminal damaging after a van door was reported damaged in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-3:38 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of two bottles of medications, 2o doses of Percocet in one bottle, and 45 doses of Klonopin in the other, was reported stolen in the 700 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-8:19 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Michael D. New, 39, 250 Gemini Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

WEDNESDAY

-10:08 p.m.: cruelty to animals. A 16-year-old male was charged after police responded to a cruelty to animals report.

-6:58 p.m.: driving under the influence. Dylan M. Bruner, 27, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

Malinda E. Miller 58, 13780 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:11 p.m.

Miller was attempting to back from a parking spot on the north side of Poplar Street when she struck the westbound vehicle stopped in traffic on Poplar Street that was driven by Justin Emmons, 35, of Dayton.

THURSDAY

-3:21 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:38 p.m.: oil spill. Firefighters responded to the report of an oil spill.

-2:34 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

–1:11 a.m. to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

