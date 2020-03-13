Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 12000 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township.

-5:47 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township on the report a dirt-bike and an ATV were racing.

-3:35 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 3957 State Route 66B in Loramie Township on the report of a stolen blue Ford Crown Victoria.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:05 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments, Houston Rescue and deputies responded Fessler Buxton Road at Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-11:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-4:23 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21400 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

