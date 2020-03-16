Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft in the 10800 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-9:21 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft keys in the 8700 block of Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:29 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of damage to a side ditch at Herring Road at Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-1 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 8161 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

SUNDAY

-10:35 p.m.: SWAT. Deputies responded to Logan County for a SWAT incident.

-8:25 p.m.: assist. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to assist OSP with a pursuit at mile marker 105 on Interstate 75 South.

-5:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 15100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-10:18 a.m.: scam. Deputies investigated a scam report at 8800 Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-9:12 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report a stop sign was spray painted at Pasco Montra Road at Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-3:31 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle in the middle of the road in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-7:11 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to 5620 Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on assist with a crash.

-12:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle crashed into the railroad bridge at the crossing at West Mason Road.

FRIDAY

-11:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report the lights were on in the upstairs of a vacant house at 10451 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:42 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police investigated a report a window was broken out at a trailer in the 12100 block of state Route 363 in McLean Township.

-3:07 a.m.: drugs. Deputies investigated a report of drugs.

Village log

FRIDAY

-9:28 p.m.: drunk. Botkins and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore on the report a male was drunk in the gas station.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:13 a.m.: fire. Houston Fire responded to 2433 Loramie Washington Road in Loramie Township on the report of a chimney fire.

-12:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-4:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 300 block of Sioux Street in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-8:48 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie, Lockington, Anna, Houston, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments, Houston Rescue and deputies responded to 10790 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

–9:53 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2800 block of Russia Road in Loramie Township.

–6:57 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Park Street in Loramie Township.

-6:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15500 block of Shroyer Road in Jackson Township.

–4:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 4300 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

