Police log

MONDAY

-3:45 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Unauthorized charges on a credit card were reported to the police.

-12:02 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Tammy A. Saunders, 45, 245 W. North St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:52 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Corey Gene Shreves, 36, 9344 Pacso Montra Road, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:32 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Stacey A. Schaffner, 42, 709 S. Main Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:40 to 10:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-2:40 to 3:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.