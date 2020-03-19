Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-11:59 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report at 1354 Kuther Road in Clinton Township.
-11:48 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 17790 State Route 706 in Perry Township on the report a credit card was opened in the callers name by another person.
WEDNESDAY
-3:37 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft keys in the 400 block of East Wall Street in Salem Township.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-10:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.
-7:09 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10200 block of Stangel Road in Washington Township.
-5:41 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.
-5:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.
WEDNESDAY
-4:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries at the East Main Street at North Pike Street.
